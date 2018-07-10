Countdown and ‘Wildflowers’ Picture Appear on Tom Petty’s Website

The countdown will hit zero very soon

July 10, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Singer and songwriter Tom Petty

Press Association SIPA USA Today

It’s already been over nine months since we lost legendary singer-songwriter Tom Petty.

Before his passing in October of 2017, Petty was reportedly planning a tour based off of his 1994 solo album, Wildflowers. He wanted to expand the album into a two-disc set and then take it to the stage, performing it in its entirety.

A mysterious countdown was recently shared on The Heartbreaker’s official Facebook page and immediately conjured up well-thought-out explanations from hopeful fans. Many noted that the black and white illustration is from 1995 and could be a nod to the Wildflowers era.

The countdown will hit zero at 10:00 AM ET on July 11.

 

Tags: 
Tom Petty
The Heartbreakers
Wildflowers