Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in May- ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ Are Safe for Now
Your last chance for classics like ‘The Notebook’ and ‘West Side Story’
Netflix recently fought a controversial battle to the tune of $100M to keep Friends on the platform. With NBCUniversal’s announcement that their own streaming service is coming soon, they might not have secured it for very long.
Fans immediately went into a frenzy, especially when they realized The Office is also at risk. As Twitter exploded with subscribers nervous about the continuous battle between Netflix and emerging competitors, Netflix quickly assured fans that NBC shows are safe until at least 2021.
“Hello it's me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 — at least!” they wrote in a Tweet mostly easing concerns.
Hello it's me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 — at least!— Netflix US (@netflix) April 24, 2019
While we still have a couple years to binge The Office on repeat, we only have a month to watch the following TV shows and movies. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in May 2019.
Leaving May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22
The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24
Southpaw
Leaving May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)