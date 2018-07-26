Hipsters Cause Huge Boost In Cassette Sales

Niched demographics have serious market influence, from the popularity of vinyls to the resurgence of JNCO jeans. Seriously, who let that happen? The latest trend caused by hipsters and classic music lovers is the return of cassette tapes.

While cassettes still only make up a very small portion of music sales, the number sold has increased exponentially since around 2013. Some of the top selling cassette releases over the past year include AC/DC’s Back In Black, Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life, Kylie Minogue’s Golden, Taylor Swift’s Reputation, Metallica’s The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited, and the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack.

Cassette sales have jumped from 4,333 units in 2013 to 22,011 in 2017. 2018 is set to show another massive increase with over 18,000 units sold in just the first six months.

Sacrificing the quality of your music is the cool thing to do now and we’re definitely guilty of jumping on this retro bandwagon.