The Internet Reacts to Gillette's Provocative New Ad Tackling Toxic Masculinity

The thought-provoking video is causing an internet-wide discussion

January 16, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Gillette is making a huge statement with their thought-provoking new ad. The 1:48 long video directly addressing topics such as sexism, patriarchal behaviors, and sexual harassment was all it took to spark an internet-wide discussion.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement meant to expose dangerous behaviors and give women a place where they feel safe sharing their stories, Gillette is contributing their own take with their “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be” ad.

The short-film style video shows clips of men harassing women in various ways before encouraging men to band together to actively change negative stereotypes associated with being a man. “As a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man,” a website dedicated to their new campaign reads. 

The overall message, meant to be both a call-out and an encouragement, has received widespread support from those who agree with their daring take on toxic masculinity. While many agree with the message, others believe it has more sinister intents and have taken offense to what some are perceiving as a borderline anti-men video.

Hear from people on both sides of the discussion below:

Tags: 
Gillette