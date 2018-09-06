Mick Jagger Teases “New Tunes” With Harmonica Solo

September 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Mick Jagger performs with The Rolling Stones

Joe Robbins, USA TODAY Sports

Mick Jagger has been teasing new music on Twitter, now sharing a video of his bluesy harmonica playing.

While the legendary Rolling Stones released a 2016 cover album, the band hasn’t shared new original music in 13 years. Jagger’s teasing has ignited speculation that their first new music in over a decade is coming soon.

The video of him jamming on harmonica follows a previous photo of the iconic frontman and his guitar, hinting that recording has been going on over the past month.

Listen to his blistering harmonic playing below:

