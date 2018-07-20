Phil Collins Announces Career-Spanning Box Set

Phil Collin’s latest box set clocks in at just under 60 songs, with highlights including collaborations from some of our favorite classic musicians.

The feature-heavy set is aptly titled Plays Well With Others and features Brian Eno, Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Chaka Khan, Paul McCartney, The Isley Brothers and many more.

Along with his solo music, the singer-songwriter is known for having produced and collaborated on some of the greatest rock and 808-filled pop tracks of all time. This box set is a clear reminder of his influence and talent, giving us a collection that spans from 1969-2011.

