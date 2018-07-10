Pink Floyd Releases Rare 1967 Video

Rare footage of a promotional video for Pink Floyd’s “Apples and Oranges” was recently uploaded to the band’s official YouTube page.

The 1967 single was the last track written by founding member Syd Barrett before his departure from the band after only two years.

The video, originally featured on Pink Floyd’s massive The Early Years 1965 – 1972 box set, was filmed in a Belgian fruit market. Simple visuals show a happy David Gilmour singing and grinning from ear to ear, surrounded by the rest of the band playing their respective instruments.

Watch below: