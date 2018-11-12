Stan Lee, Co-Creator of Marvel Comics, Dead at 95

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Stan Lee died early Monday morning (November 12) at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was 95 years old and leaves behind his work on some of the most influential comics and films of all time.

Lee is the co-creator of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, and many more. From his work writing, editing and publishing for Marvel to his hilarious cameos in the recent Marvel films, his impact will continue to be seen for years to come.

His family attorney has confirmed his passing to the Associated Press.

Rest in peace, Stan.