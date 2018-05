Memorial Day Weekend is here and that means another Totally 80's Memorial Day Weekend!

Bust out the BBQ and crank up K-EARTH 101 because we have your favorite 80's songs playing all weekend long.

Have a toally awesome request? Give us a ring at 1(800)232-KRTH or shoot a text to 1(800)232-5784!

Stay in-touch all weekend on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!