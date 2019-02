Toys R Us could be back in action soon.

Just months after the heartbrteaking downfall, Tru Kids Inc. has swooped up on all remaining assets trying to revive what's been left behind. They could be up and running by the holiday season if all goes right.

In 2018, the Toys R Us brand generated $3 billion in global retail sales and still operates about 800 outside the U.S. For the full story click HERE.