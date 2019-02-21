A Transformers Series Is Coming To Netflix

By Shannon Santos

Netflix has announced that Transformers: War for Cybertron will premiere sometime in 2020. We’ve got a little wait to go but Netflix is teaming up with Hasbro and Rooster Teeth to bring this origin story in a new animated style by Japanese studio Polygon Pictures (the studio that brought us Star Wars: The Clone Wars.) FJ DeSanto, a veteran from the Transformers series, will be joining the production as well.

"In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before - to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time," Netflix's director of Anime John Derderian explains.