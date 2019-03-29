The Ultimate Food Guide of What to Eat at Coachella
With Coachella only a few weeks away, it's time to start planning ahead. I don't know about you, but my favorite part about festivals isn't just the music, but it's also exploring the grounds, especially the FOOD.
Here's the full list of everything you can eat at Coachella this year. Grab a bib, because I'm already drooling just thinking about it...
GENERAL ADMISSION
- Fat Dragon
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
- Hawkin's House of Burgers
- Vegatinos
- Konbi
- Cheezus
- Sweetfin
- Ramen Hood
- Ms. Chi
- Hanjip
- Pizza by Round 2
- Matchabar
- La Mill Coffee
- Fuku
- Beer Barn
- Square Peg
- Top Round
- 800 Degrees
- Trejos Tacos
- The Cabin
POSTMATES AT COACHELLA
*A note about Postmates situation at Coachella. There will be two places to pick up: one at General Admission and another at the Main VIP. The app will note which station to grab each order.
- Monty's Good Burger
- Top Round
- Hanjip
- Ms. Chi
- Fat Dragon
- Trejos Tacos
- Sweetfin Poke
- Pizzanista
- Wolf
- Cheezus
MAIN VIP (wristbands required)
- Tacos 1986
- Freedman's
- Love Hour
- Madre
- Gwen
- Wolf
- Backyard Bowls
- Playa Provisions
- Pizzanista
- Matchabar
- The Rose
- Menotti's
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
- Sweetfin
ROSE GARDEN VIP (wristband required)
- Chingu
- Nana Lu
- Me'ze
- Kazunori
- Augustine Wine Car
- Broken Shaker
- Cha Cha Matcha
- PDTIKI
BOARDWALK
- Tacos Lobos
- Milk Box
- Seabirds
- Salt & Straw
- Pressed Juicery
FOOD COURT
- Kogitown
- Shake Shack
- Wingman
- PBJ.LA
- McConnell's Ice Cream
- Block Party
View the full details of each foodie spot HERE.
#CoachellaEats 2019 -------- This year, @coachella is partnering with @postmates and a couple vendors to order food and drinks, including alcohol, through the Coachella App -- Reservations to @gwenla's full pop-up restaurant can be made on @opentable -- @out_inthefield continues this year with daily 4-course chef dinners you can reserve on coachella.com ----?-- Who are you looking forward to tasting? --