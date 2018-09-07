US Postal Service Honors John Lennon with Incredible Stamps
See the icon's forever stamps here
September 7, 2018
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Imagine a John Lennon stamp.
Imagine no more.
On Friday, the US Post Office unveiled a John Lennon forever stamp at Central Park.
The stamp is the latest in a series of music icons stamps and features a 1974 photo of Lennon taken by rock music photographer Bob Gruen for the 'Walls and Bridges' album.
Lennon's widow Yoko Ono and their son Sean were at the dedication ceremony, along with Bob Gruen.