Watch This Vin Scully Bobblehead Get Sent To Space

A man by the name of Keith Plocek sent a Vin Scully bobblehead into the stratosphere, because science.

How'd they do it? They attached a GoPro to the bobblehead, used a weather balloon to get it in the air, a parachute for the trek down and a GPS tracker to help get it back home.

The YouTube caption wrote, "The famed Dodgers announcer flew into the stratosphere on a cloudy January day. Attached to a weather balloon, Vin Scully lifted off from a little league field in Palmdale and landed two hours later in a yard in Lake Los Angeles. His legs were injured on impact, but that didn't stop Kirk Gibson, now did it?"