What Thanksgiving Scraps Can I Give My Dog?
Learn how to keep your pet safe during the holidays
November 20, 2018
I know, I know. It's nearly impossible to ignore those cute little eyes and the little fake cries of a pet who just wants a bite (or 10) of what ever is on your plate. However, especially this time of year, there are some things floating around the dinner table that will make your friend extremely sick.
From messing with their disgestion to being straight up toxic to your pets, they should avoid these foods at all costs. No matter how much your pet begs for scraps this Thanksgiving, do NOT give them these types of foods:
- Turkey skin, drippings and gravy
- Turkey twine
- Turkey bones
- Stuffing
- Sage
- Raisins
- Grapes
- Onions
- Garlic
- Nutmeg
- Nuts
- Mushrooms
- Fat trimmings
- Fatty foods
- Corn on the cob
- Chocolate
- Candied yams
- Butter
- Bread dough
- Alcohol (DUH!)
It's important to know what you can and can't treat your furry friends with this holiday season- they have strict diets for a reason!